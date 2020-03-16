Are Our Prisons Ready for COVID-19?

Dear Mckoy

I have been reading and hearing different strategies being put in place to combat the COVID-19, however, I have not heard any mention being made for the prison system.

I read an article where a prison guard from one of those foreign countries was tested positive for the virus, then it hit me with the question; “are Jamaica’s prison system prepared for this virus”?

At this moment, I really hope the powers that be have implemented systems because thinking about the overcrowding at our prisons, this would be devastating.

MM

Spanish Town