Kingston Painter Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammo

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaioca News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Thirty-year-old Aleno Legister, a welder and painter of Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 8, was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Shooting with Intent on Saturday, March 14.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 10:50 p.m., on Friday, March 6, Legister fired shot at a man at his home on Glen Drive, Kingston 8. However, the man managed to escape unhurt.

A report was made to the Police, an investigation launched and Legister was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively identified.

After a question and answer session with his attorney, he was formally charged.

Legister is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, March 20.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....