Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Kishawn Simpson otherwise called ‘Poochie’ of Church Road, Bog Walk, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, June 23.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Kishawn was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

She is said to frequent the Linstead area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kishawn Simpson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Kishawn Simpson was made available at the time of this publication.

