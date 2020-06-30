Police Seek Witnesses for Court

Detectives from the Half Way Tree Police Station are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three witnesses who are vital to a case currently before the St. Catherine Circuit Court.

They are:

(1) Samantha Weir,

(2) Treshana Stewart,

(3) Ann-Marie Stewart, whose last known address is Drewsland, Bog Walk in St. Catherine

Weir, Treshana and Ann-Marie Stewart are scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, June 29.

Samantha Weir, Treshana Stewart and Ann-Marie Stewart or anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

