Aidonia Delivers An Absolute Banger In Latest Video ‘BaAD!’: Watch

Aidonia has delivered an absolute hit once again. The dancehall artiste who has scaled back on his delivery of tracks in recent times continues to show that it’s not because he doesn’t have hits, it’s simply that he’s sticking to his formula.

His latest track BaAD! is classic Aidonia, whose real name is Sheldon Lawrence, and brings his unique talent to the forefront and definitely satisfies fans, who haven’t heard from him in a while.

The video focuses on a kidnapping and Aidonia sticks to his grimy appeal. Most of the song is used to send a message to other Dancehall artistes that Aidonia is definitely BaAD!.

The tune is catchy and will definitely climb the charts in Dancehall. The video, which was shot and edited by Magical Studio, is truly reminiscent of the classic street parties that Jamaica is known for. Since its release yesterday (Feb. 28th) the song has already got over 67 000 views and fans are expressing their joy that he has dropped an absolute banger.

“Ppl want to say the Genna fall off and why he never Tek up the torch after Kartel.. cause him meds different.. no follow nuh jump on every riddim.. pick and choose.. shootersdontshootwildgrain,” one fan said.

“this is the aidonia I’ve been waiting on,” another fan said, while another gave him the title of best rhymer, “Genna hot,dem flow yah Mi love. The best rhymer in Jamaica,” he said. One fan was appreciative that the artiste decided to show up. He said: “Long time u fi show dem seh u never cold up. 4th genna,” while another encouraged him to not disappear again: “See how didi start so .. him need Fi stay consistent for the rest of the year .. don’t let go di gas.”

The timing may be a coincidence as Vybz Kartel also dropped a new track yesterday called Body Language and the two artistes have a healthy rivalry, which always keeps Dancehall fans entertained. Kartel’s video already has over 200, 000 views and there is no doubt that Aidonia’s video will also start to rack up more views.

It’s definitely a competition that Dancehall fans get to profit from. Watch BaAD! below.

Source: Dancehallmag