Adopt-A-Clinic An Important Public-Private Partnership – Minister Tufton

Jamaica News: Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative continues to be an important public-private partnership in supporting the delivery of primary healthcare in communities.

He noted that the programme, which was established three years ago, has been embraced by members of the diaspora, many of whom have been doing their part to improve the infrastructure of clinics across the island.

“The concept of Adopt-A-Clinic was really to make it easier for persons living in remote communities, especially the vulnerable and the elderly, who might find it challenging to get to the hospitals and can get primary healthcare at facilities that they can easily access,” he noted.

“It is to try to re-emphasise the importance of primary healthcare and highlight the role that the private sector plays and has been playing and why we must support that role. It is an important initiative irrespective of the level of any contribution made,” he added.

Dr. Tufton was addressing a recent ceremony for the formal adoption of the Negril Health Centre in Westmoreland by the Rotary Club of Negril.

The facility is the fifth to be adopted in Westmoreland, following health centres in Lambs River, Petersfield, Little London and Georges Plain, which are being supported by other entities.

The Rotary Club of Negril has spent approximately $14 million on various projects at the Negril Health Centre over the past two years, including repairs to ceilings, tiling of floors, installing new windows and air conditioning and upgrading the paediatric area.

Dr. Tufton commended the Rotary Club of Negril for supporting the clinic, particularly at a time when the country is facing a pandemic.

He said he is impressed with the work of the club in the parish, noting that the organisation exemplifies the true meaning of good corporate citizenship.

Following the ceremony, the Health Minister journeyed to Little London to observe the public health team conducting coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.

He used the occasion to commend the workers on the front line “for their extensive contribution to the fight against COVID-19”.