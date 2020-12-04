Dear Mckoy: Baby Mother is Stalking Me – The mother of my son and I broke up over a year ago and she’s still stalking me. Yes, we are supposed to co-parent, but she keeps making fake pages to find out what I post and who I’m with, what I’m doing and where I’m going.

She found out who I am with now and she started harassing my woman about how she’s coming back for her family. I really want to get her off my back. It’s so bad to the point where I send my brother to pick up my son from her house. I do not want to see her.

She was never this crazy when we were together. The reason we broke up was because both of us cheated. The relationship was toxic, I agree. But it got too overbearing and we agreed to part ways peacefully but she is not sticking to that. I don’t know what to do. I feel like she would hurt me or keep my son from me. Help please.

T.M.

Dear T.M.,

You need to get the police involved if you are that fearful. Living like this is not healthy nor safe for any of the parties involved. Get help before it is too late. I really do hope things work out for the best and you can move on for the sake of your son.

Ask Dear McKoy