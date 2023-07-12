8-year-old arrested in Alabama for stealing car at gunpoint, getting into police chase

An 8-year-old boy has been arrested in Alabama for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint and then leading authorities on a chase, police said.

The young boy, who has not been named publicly, allegedly carjacked an adult at gunpoint around 11 a.m. on West Fairview Avenue in Montgomery, Major Saba Coleman told WSFA.

The child refused to pull over for police on East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road, prompting a chase that ended when the boy crashed the stolen car into another vehicle at West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street.

No injuries were reported, the outlet said.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

The 8-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility on charges of first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

“Whenever I realized it was a little boy, I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people,” witness “Snake” Knapp told WSFA of the dramatic sighting.

The boy also picked up two adults on Norman Bridge Road, Knapp claimed.

“I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things,” he lamented.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

