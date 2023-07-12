4-year-old girl dies after choking on Costco hot dog

July 12, 2023

A 4-year-old girl died after choking on food at a Washington state Costco this week, just a few days shy of her fifth birthday.

The unidentified child is believed to have choked on a hot dog at the Costco in Kennewick, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach told NonStop Local.

Her choking was “heavily witnessed” by bystanders, who performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on her, he added.

First responders removed the blockage from her mouth before she was taken to a local hospital, where she died of asphyxia due to choking.

No autopsy is slated to be performed as the child’s choking had witnesses and EMS had attempted to save her, Leach told Fox News Digital.

The Costco location closed after Sunday’s incident, but reopened Monday, NonStop Local reported.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Post.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

