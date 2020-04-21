46 Deportees Arrive, Being Checked for COVID-19

Forty-six deportees from the United States are being screened this afternoon following their arrival in the island shortly after 1 p.m. today.

Initially it was expected that 62 were to be sent. There was no explanation given for the reduced number.

The Ministry of National Security says the deportees will

go through processing including screen tests for COVID-19 and will be placed into a government quarantine  facility for the next two weeks.

During the quarantine, the deportees will be screened twice daily by medical officers.

Following the conclusion of quarantine period, those who are cleared by health officials will be released to family members.

