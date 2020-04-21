5 Health Ministry Workers Test Positive

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

In a tweet this afternoon, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said five more people from his Ministry have tested positive for COVID-19. These include COVID-19 response workers. This brings to six the number of Health Ministry staff now tested positive.

The Ministry was asked Monday evening during a digital press conference about health workers infected. The Minister said at the time that they were awaiting test results and would provide information today.