3 Men Arrested, 3 Guns Seized, following Shooting in Downtown Kingston

The police arrested three men and recovered three firearms following a gunbattle on Orange Street in downtown Kingston, on Wednesday, June 7.

According to a Jamaica Constabulary Force release, the men were apprehended by the Metro Quick Response Unit assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.

Reports are that the officers were on patrol in the shopping district when they responded to explosions in the vicinity.

Following an exchange of gunfire, one man was arrested at the scene, and three firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized.

Two of the men eventually turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds.