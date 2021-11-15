17-year-old Linda Burrell Missing from, St. Andrew

17-year-old Linda Burrell of Burnside Valley district, Red Hills, St. Andrew has been missing since Tuesday, November 9.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 187 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Linda was last seen at home; her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Linda Burrell is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.