Manchester Man Charged With Robbery With Aggravation And Illegal Possession Of Firearm

November 14, 2021 – The Manchester Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Scottie Smith of Bottom Coffee district in Porus, Manchester with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident at a gaming lounge in the parish on Saturday, October 09. Reports from the Porus Police are that about 4:30 p.m., Smith and another man—who were armed with handguns—robbed the business place of cash amounting to JMD 150,000 and escaped in the area. The incident was reported to the Police, who, after following several investigative leads, arrested Smith in an operation on Saturday, November 13. His court date is being finalised.
