15-year-old Dyana White Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Dyana White of May Pen, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, December 21.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Dyana was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dyana White is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

