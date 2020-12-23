Beyonce giving $5k grants to those facing eviction in the US

It’s the holiday season and Beyoncé is in a giving mood.

Queen Bey announced an initiative to help those impacted by the coronavirus through her organization BeyGOOD. In Phase 2 of the initiative, the company will give $5k grants to those facing eviction or foreclosure.

Phase 2 of the BeyGOOD impact fund will now help assist those impacted by the housing crisis.

Besides helping those facing homelessness, the company has collaborated with organizations to donate essentials like food, water, and Covid-19 testing.

They have also donated $10k grants to 250 small businesses, per the same press release.

When BeyGood announced the holiday initiative on Twitter, the Beyhive and supporters flocked to applaud Queen B’s effort while feeling disappointed by the government and their recent announcement of the $600 stimulus aide.

