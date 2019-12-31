15-year-old Ackoy Tucker Missing, from St Catherine

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Ackoy Tucker Missing 15-year-old Ackoy Tucker of Guys Hill, St Catherine has been reported missing since Monday, December 9.

Ackoy is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 4 feet 2 inches tall.

According to reports, Tucker was last seen at about 9:00 p.m., his mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown and all efforts to locate him have proven futile.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ackoy Tucker, please contact the Guys Hill Police Station at 876-994-3333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

