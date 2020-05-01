14-year-old Tanicka Brown Missing, from St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tanicka Brown, otherwise called ‘Twinny’, of 3 East, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, April 30.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that, Tanicka was last seen in her community about 11:00 a.m., wearing a green spaghetti strap blouse, grey leggings and black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tanicka Brown is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.