14-year-old Dantae Williams Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Dantae Williams of Monza, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, April 28.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 12:20 p.m., Dantae was last seen at a playing field in her community wearing a light blue shirt, multi-coloured shorts, and a pair of green slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dantae Williams is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949 8422 or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dantae Williams was available at the time of this publication.