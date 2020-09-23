Zed2deZee Music Productions Promotes the Planet Earth Riddim

Zed2diZee Music Production has pulled all the stops with the release of the Planet Earth Riddim. The conscious Reggae project was officially released on September 11, 2020. Incorporating Electro Dub, Hip Hop and Dubstep sounds, the 9 track compilation features acts such as Mickey Melody, Turbulence, Zion Head and Cento P.

“I had never worked with the artists who participated before. Some are my friends and others I contacted only to participate in the project,” producer Jonathan Holness explained. The 10 participating artists came together to create an amazing synergy on a project that took three and a half months to complete. The tracks focus on a variety of topics related to world issues, such as human rights, with mentions of the Black Lives Matter movement in particular, as well as nods to the homeland, Africa. Accompanying visuals for a few of the tracks will also be released soon and were teased on the label’s social media pages.

Producing music for the past 20 years, Holness has been incorporating pure Reggae into his productions and keep Jamaica at the root of his sound.

“My music is to be listened to by people of all ages, all categories because it advocates for equality, justice and peace in the world,” the producer expressed. This is evident in this new project, which has been well received and praised by Reggae music lovers around the world. With recent releases including “Pressure” and “Str8 Ganja Light” by artiste Zion Head, much more can be expected from the label, as new music is currently in the works and can be anticipated in the coming months.

“I work with great passion because music is a huge part of my culture. I am happy to surround myself with my friends and talented artists who are sometimes not very known and on the come-up. Determination gives them an opportunity to evolve and grow in their art,” the producer added.