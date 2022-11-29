Wray & Nephew Helps Make Mega Yush a Pre-holiday Spectacle

Kingston, Jamaica: A pleased audience left Sabina Park basking in nostalgia post Mega Yush on Saturday night, following a well-delivered, two-hour performance, from Ashanti and Ja Rule.
Billed as the biggest Yush party of the year, Mega Yush delivered on its promise to patrons, thanks in big part to sponsors Wray & Nephew who helped create the perfect environment for patrons.
The night’s high-energy entertainment package was skillfully crafted by DJs Kurt Riley, Richie Feelings, and Coppershot who kept the vibe going all night.
Entry to the venue was smooth, with people happily receiving their Yush glowing wristbands and memorabilia that were well appreciated.
The perfectly positioned and fully stocked extra-large Wray & Nephew branded bar made it easy for everyone to access and enjoy their favourite drinks in the VIP area. Those in the general area also had a similar experience.
For those who splashed the extra cash for the cabana experience, it was well worth it as the cabanas provided a perfect unhindered view of the stage as Ja Rule and Ashanti belted out their award winning songs – as well as access to Wray & Nephew’s limited edition Parish Collection Rum which was included in the cabana package.
The two hip-hop stars were appearing onstage together for the very first time in Jamaica. Ashanti was electric in a one-piece suit that bore the Jamaican colours while Ja Rule who was dressed in black and white was “iced out” and ready to represent for New York.
The moment they hit the stage the “Always on time” pair had the crowd singing along to each song.
The forever famous “Mesmerize” perhaps got the best reception as the audience sang along from start to finish as Ja Rule and Ashanti sang to each other at the edge of the stage.
But they weren’t always on stage together as Ashanti and Ja took turns in the spotlight to woo the crowd.
Missed the Mega Yush? The retro party series will return to its usual format in December for its final staging of the year.