World’s youngest billionaire? 9-year-old boy owns mansions, travels in private jet

Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha junior, is the son of multi-millionaire Nigerian internet celebrity Ismailia Mustapha, who goes by the name Mompha Senior.

A nine-year-old African kid is reportedly the world’s youngest billionaire, who travels around the world in his private jet and has several mansions to his name. Mompha Junior from Lagos, Nigeria became the owner of his first mansion at the age of just six. He has an entire fleet of supercars. However, he is too young to drive them and he is not tall enough to reach the pedals of cars.

The real name of Mompha junior is Muhammed Awal Mustapha. He is a “baby influencer” with close to 27,000 followers on his Instagram profile. He regularly posts on Instagram showing his lavish lifestyle to his followers. He shares pictures and videos of having luxury meals and cruising in a private jet. He has many cars, including a Ferrari, parked outside one of his sprawling luxury homes.

Muhammed is the son of multi-millionaire Nigerian internet celebrity Ismailia Mustapha, who goes by the name Mompha Senior, Sun reports. Mompha Senior shuttles between his homes in Lagos and Dubai, UAE. He regularly shares pictures of his lavish lifestyle with over a million Instagram followers. One of his Instagram posts made by Mompha senior features Mompha Junior and his little sister Fatima dressed head to toe in Versace brand. He called them “expensive little kids”.

Millionaire Mompha senior had bought Mompha Junior his first mansion on his sixth birthday in 2019. He appealed to his followers to respect his son as a nine-year-old who has “paid his dues in full”.

Mompha Senior has reportedly made money from a bureau de change business in Lagos before moving into investments.

Now, Momha junior is among those rich kids of Nigeria who flaunt their private jets and jewels on Instagram. Often, people flood comment sections with congratulations and dreams to become like him.

