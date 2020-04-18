World Athletics Championships Oregon Moved to July 2022

The World Athletics Championships have been rescheduled to July 15 – 24, 2022 following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport’s governing body confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Eugene, Oregon World Championships were originally scheduled for August 6 – 15, 2021, which is usually held every two years.

The new dates for the World Championship were chosen to avoid a clash with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 27 to August 7, 2020 and the European Athletics Championships in Munich, from August 15 – 21, 2020.

World Athletics said these dates would enable athletes to compete in all three events, where eligible.

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics said that having the three events run consecutively over the course of a single summer would be “a bonanza for athletics fans around the world”.

The 2019 World Championships were held in Doha and the 2023 edition will take place in Budapest..