Word a Dub on its way – Fruit Tree

October 29, 2022

With her new EP set to drop this end of October Simone FruitTree Dewar is gearing up for a busy winter according to Tandra Jhagroo from her management team. “We have been doing the rounds all year getting everyone engaged all over again”. The Spoken Word artist and author has had a busy first quarter of the year.

Performing and touring the island. She did take some time out to work on a new body of work. The new EP which has 5/6 tracks rumored with an exclusive is gonna be “FruitTree” second major project. “WORD A DUB” is the sophomore project that opened a completely different side vs the last project “Thoughts” (which had sound scapes and acapella pieces). Beautifully executed and was needed during the pandemic.

This Ep is a breath of fresh air.
With tracks produced by Natural High & Push A Yute this body of work showcased a side that was more eclectic, cultural and strong sense of theatrics. Simone is getting ready for her video shoots to accompany the projects. We are told that she is in the middle of shoot and will unveil all by end of the month.
We here at Mckoys News are a fan of this artist and her style. Her poems open our thoughts and reminds us so much that our women are not only beautiful but extremely talented.

