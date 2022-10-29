Word a Dub on its way – Fruit Tree

With her new EP set to drop this end of October Simone FruitTree Dewar is gearing up for a busy winter according to Tandra Jhagroo from her management team. “We have been doing the rounds all year getting everyone engaged all over again”. The Spoken Word artist and author has had a busy first quarter of the year.
Performing and touring the island. She did take some time out to work on a new body of work. The new EP which has 5/6 tracks rumored with an exclusive is gonna be “FruitTree” second major project. “WORD A DUB” is the sophomore project that opened a completely different side vs the last project “Thoughts” (which had sound scapes and acapella pieces). Beautifully executed and was needed during the pandemic.