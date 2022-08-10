Woman celebrates 106th birthday with naked waiter: ‘He had no underwear on’

Turning 106 was never cheekier.

Great-grandmother Norah Shaw, who resides in Tennyson Wharf Care Home in the UK, quipped to staff she wanted a “hunky man” for her 106th birthday — and her daughter Gill Shaw delivered a nearly naked waiter for her party.

“I was very shocked when he turned around, because he had no underwear on. It was quite amusing,” she told PA Real Life.

“I had to keep checking, so I asked him to get some sandwiches.”

Eddy Betteridge, a 32-year-old performer from the Butlers in the Buff agency, sported only an apron and bow tie as he served sandwiches, scones and bubbly. Well-wishers from around the UK sent Shaw 200 birthday cards.

Shaw admitted to PA Real Life that was the “first time she had ever seen a butler in the buff.”

“Eddy was tall, had nice eyes and was very attractive. He had no hair on his chest at all, which impressed me. I had never seen anything like it,” she said.

“It’s been a grown-up birthday. It’s been a very special birthday. It’s not every day you turn 21 — and a little bit.” Her daughter, Gill, said she was “bright, clever and independent.”

Shaw was born Aug. 6, 1916 in Manchester and got her first job when she turned 15. She married Harry Shaw in 1939, and they had three children together. She also has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

After Harry died, Gill said her mother didn’t remarry because “she said she didn’t want to wash anyone else’s socks!”

Shaw, who lived on her own until she was 105, and her daughter have marked her birthdays with fun outings and made sure they arrived in style — one time in a stretch limo, another in a yellow Rolls-Royce.

Her daughter says Shaw loves knitting and being around people. “And even today, she’s a bit fun and flirty,” Gill told PA Real Life. “She’s a little bit cheeky, she’s got a twinkle in her eye and she’s always game for a laugh.”

Shaw has lived through several events that include two World Wars and global pandemics.

“She’s a walking-and-talking history book,” Gill said. “She has seen and been through everything.”

Shaw said she had a marvelous party but refused to divulge the key to longevity: “I can’t reveal the secret of how I lived so long, or it won’t be a secret!”

