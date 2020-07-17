Wi-Fi UK emerging as technology giant

With many businesses now utilizing digital platforms amid face-to-face restrictions, operators of Wi-Fi UK stand prepared to continue providing internet users with quality service.

“The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to use the power of the internet to stay connected with their everyday lives, something we all usually take for granted. Wi-Fi UK has helped hundreds of homes and businesses to stay connected since Wi-Fi is now a necessity when it comes to modern-day life. This is not just Wi-Fi, this Cloud-based True Mesh Wi-Fi Technology,” marketing director Darshon Lindo told McKoy’s Business News.

Wi-Fi UK officially started in the United Kingdom in May 2018 and expanded operations to Jamaica in March 2019. The entity’s main locations are in Montego Bay and Kingston.

Wi-Fi installations are available for all parishes.

Though the business is fairly new, Lindo added that it is quickly becoming a giant in the technology industry.

“Wi-Fi UK focuses on True Mesh Wi-Fi Technology via our powerful Cloud-based Wireless Access Points. This technology creates a blanket Wi-Fi coverage on every floor, in every room throughout your property and increases your internet capacity to accommodate more than 60 devices with our Residential Mesh Wi-Fi solution, over 500 devices with our Commercial Mesh Wi-Fi solution and over 1000 devices with our Enterprise Mesh Wi-Fi solution. However, an Internet Service Provider will be required. Rather than using the term ‘competitor’ Wi-Fi UK is instead leading with our connectivity path using the latest Smart Home and A.I. powered Mesh Technology,” said the marketing director.

Lindo also noted that there is a high level of confidence in the service provided by Wi-F- UK, not only by his team members but customers.

“When customers experience poor Wi-Fi connectivity they will typically call their Internet Service Provider (ISP) for help, however, if the issue is not with the ISP they will typically resort to buying a Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Repeater, Powerline adaptor or a Wi-Fi Bridge, and so on. With Wi-Fi UK’s innovative True Mesh Wi-Fi Technology, our service works perfectly well which is why we can confidently take payment at the end of the installation, giving our clients the chance to experience our powerful Mesh Technology first hand with free revisits if anything were to go wrong and a six months full refund money-back guarantee. Clients appreciate our amazing, professionalism from initial contact to engineer installation all the way to our post-installation support,” he said.

Wi-Fi UK will be expanding to other parts of the world shortly.

“Market research, product/service testing and consumer/business uptake is always crucial when entering a new country or market. We are excited to bring our innovative True Mesh Wi-Fi Technology to the Caribbean, with Jamaica being the first country in the region to gain uptake of our Mesh Wi-Fi Technology with further expansion due to Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Bahamas and the Cayman Island. Wi-Fi UK will be available in North America, mainly on the east coast of the United States from Q1 of 2021,” Lindo said.