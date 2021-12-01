Who Should Become Jamaica’s Next National Hero?

Several Jamaicans are calling for Bob Marley to be named National Hero of his home country, Jamaica, following Bardados’ move to make superstar and billionaire businesswoman Rihanna a national hero of Barbados.

The ceremony was held yesterday (Nov. 30), making the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker the island’s 11th National Hero. Since the announcement which also marked Barbados severing ties with Britain to become a republic, several high profile Jamaicans have shared congratulatory messages to the Bajan Beauty, including Popcaan, Cecile, Spice, Spragga Benz and many others.

Rihanna, who was already an Ambassador for Barbados will now be referred to as “The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty”.

Spragga Benz used his platform to call for Bob Marley to be declared a National Hero. He wrote:

“While Jamaica seem to await the Queen’s approval to honor Bob Marley as a National Hero … Barbadian singer Rihanna joins in the celebration of Barbados becoming a Republic and will be appointed National Hero.”

Meantime, many have commented, asking for the late Jamaican poet, folklorist, writer and educator, Louise Simone Bennett-Coverley (Miss Lou) and the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, to be named National Heroes.