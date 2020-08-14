Westmoreland Police Charge Suspect in Multi-Million Dollar Bank Robbery

The Westmoreland is reporting that one suspect who was taken into custody in connection with the Tuesday, July 28, multi-million robbery at a Jamaica National Branch, in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, has been charged.

Investigators said, the suspect was picked up during an operation carried out in the parish the following morning, and the suspect taken into custody, and an Illegal firearm taken from him.

Following investigations, he has now been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, but his identity is still being withheld by the police as they have not yet officially charged him in relation to the robbery.

The surveillance cameras show the masked men entering the bank posing as customers, brandished handguns, and held up four bank employees, along with several customers and the security guard at gunpoint.

The robbers then took away the security guard’s service pistol, before robbing the establishment of cash amounting to over $3.5-million dollars.

They then exited the establishment, with the stolen money and the security guard’s firearm, and on reaching the outside of the bank, they proceeded to rob a taxi operator of his car and made their escape in the stolen motor vehicle.