Wanted Wednesday: Jim Warren Wanted for Shooting with Intent

Help us to find Jim Warren. He is otherwise known as 'Tanno'. Warren is wanted for Shooting with Intent. Do you know where he is? Call @crimestopjamaica at 311. #WantedWednesday