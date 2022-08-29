Veteran Broadcaster Francois St Juste Has Died

Jamaicans have been left in shock by the news this morning that veteran broadcaster Francois St. Juste has died.

St. Juste, who had been a morning radio fixture for decades, died this morning (August 29) at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

 He co-hosted Radio Jamaica’s morning show “Sunny Side Up” with Paula-Ann Porter-Jones up until the time of his passing.

Radio Jamaica reported during the show that St. Juste was battling an illness and died at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

St. Juste had been a morning radio personality for more than 20 years. He was a popular host on the sister station, Fame 95FM.

St. Juste spent the majority of his time with RJR on the air at FAME and Radio Jamaica 94FM, and he was also the group’s radio brand manager for a period.

In response to his passing, the company said in a tweet: “RJRGLEANER family expresses our deep regret and along with the Radio Jamaica family, and the FAME family we wish his family comfort in this trying time.”

