Vaz Hits Back At Political Activists

Cabinet Minister and West Portland MP, Daryl Vaz is hitting back at political activists on social media who’ve alleged that the circumstances surrounding the revocation of his US visa have escalated into more serious action by the United States Government.

Vaz was asked to respond to rumors on social media when he appeared on Nationwide: This Morning to discuss developments surrounding the plastic ban.

Minister Vaz says he’s not surprised that rumors on social media have escalated given that there’s talk that a General Election could be held in 2020.

A well-placed government official told our news centre that the extradition claims are false.

