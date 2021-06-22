Usain Bolt Twins

Usain Bolt will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, but he does have another life milestone to celebrate.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, and his partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins recently with posts on Instagram for Father’s Day. And as with their oldest daughter, Olympia Lightning, the two carry fitting names.

Welcome Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The couple announced the arrival of Olympia Lightning in July 2020, again in a slightly subtle way. Bolt wished Bennett a happy birthday and mentioned their “new chapter together” with photos of the mother and daughter.

The baby girl’s name lit up social media. Serena Williams, who also gave her daughter with Alexia Ohanian the name Olympia, replied with four heart-eyed emojis and four hearts.

Bolt is an 11-time world champion and holds world records in the 100 meters at 9.58 seconds and 200 meters at 19.19 seconds. He is the only sprinter to win 100m and 200m gold at three consecutive Olympics (2008, ’12, ’16).

He retired from Olympic competition following the 2016 Rio games. It will be the first Olympics since 2000 in which the Jamaican will not be on the track.

https://www.yahoo.com/sports/olympics-usain-bolt-partner-kasi-bennett-announce-newborn-twins-with-uniquely-fitting-names-193404150.html