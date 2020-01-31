Update: Two Men Shot and Killed at Night Club in Mountain Side St Elizabeth

The Black River police in St Elizabeth has commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of two men at a night club in Mountain Side district, in the parish, on Wednesday night January 29.

Those killed have been identified as 30-year-old Oliver Ricketts, a musician of Round Hill district, and 43-year-old Carlos Bruce, a construction worker of Mountain Side, and both in St Elizabeth

Reports by the police are that shortly after 11:10 p.m., Ricketts and Bruce were among a group of patrons at a night club in Mountain Side district when armed men ran into the building and open fire on the crowd.

Ricketts and Bruce suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police launched a search for the men and stumbled upon a vehicle said to be their getaway car, which was abandoned at a section of Lacovia