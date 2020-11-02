Update: Party row leads to deaths in Westmoreland

Two men were shot dead at a party in Whitehouse, Westmoreland last night after a row broke out between two patrons. Up to 12 others were injured.

Those killed have been identified as 31-year-old Mark Morgan and Kaysan Blair.

Reports are that at about 8:30, a party was taking place in the seaside district when a dispute developed between Morgan and another man.

The man issued threats and left the party. He returned later and opened fire as patrons fled in all directions. More than a dozen people were hit. Morgan and Blair were pronounced dead at hospital.