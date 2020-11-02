Update: Party row leads to deaths in Westmoreland

Blood Shedding in Westmoreland
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two men were shot dead at a party in Whitehouse, Westmoreland last night after a row broke out between two patrons. Up to 12 others were injured.

Those killed have been identified as 31-year-old Mark Morgan and Kaysan Blair.
Reports are that at about 8:30, a party was taking place in the seaside district when a dispute developed between Morgan and another man.

The man issued threats and left the party. He returned later and opened fire as patrons fled in all directions. More than a dozen people were hit. Morgan and Blair were pronounced dead at hospital.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....