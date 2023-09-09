United Airlines passenger attempts to enter cockpit, open exit doors during takeoff

United Airlines passenger attempts to enter cockpit, open exit doors during takeoff

Leave a Comment / By / September 9, 2023

A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Los Angeles was arrested Friday after trying to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital.

In a statement, the FAA said that United Airlines flight 1641 was forced to return to the gate at Chicago O’Hare International Airport after a passenger disrupted takeoff plans Friday at 9 p.m. CT.

Limited details were immediately available, but the FAA said the unruly passenger unsuccessfully tried to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors.

Law enforcement was waiting for the passenger upon the Boeing 737’s return to the gate.

United Airlines, Chicago police, and TSA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Los Angeles was arrested Friday after trying to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.
A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Los Angeles was arrested Friday after trying to enter the cockpit and open the exit doors, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.
Getty Images
In a statement, the FAA said that United Airlines flight 1641 was forced to return to the gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport because of the incident.
In a statement, the FAA said that United Airlines flight 1641 was forced to return to the gate at Chicago O’Hare International Airport because of the incident.
REUTERS

SOURCE: New york post

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: