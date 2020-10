Reports reaching McKoy’s News are that residents of Union Estate are disgruntled because of construction activities from the New NHT scheme being built in Central Village which is affecting their homes.

Their backyards and houses have been inundated with water being channeled from the site due to a retaining wall preventing the water from flowing into the channel built for it.

One resident (name withheld) reports that “NHT needs to address this matter urgently as if the current weather conditions persist, these homes will be flooded out”.