Two Shot Dead in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Two people were shot and killed at Railway Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Orlando McGregor and 45-year-old Marlene Smith from Old Harbour in the parish. A third person was also shot and injured during the attack.
According to reports, at about 2:30 p.m., two men armed with guns came out from behind a zinc fence onto the road and started shooting at a white Toyota Probox which had three passengers inside.
All injured victims received gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital, where McGregor and Smith were pronounced dead on arrival, and the injured man treated.