Since the start of the year, two persons have been reportedly killed in a separate motor vehicle accident, which occurred over a period of new year’s day, to

Those killed have been identified as 23-year-old Bunny Elliott, an auto body spray man of Sign Irwin, in St James, and 16-year-old Dwayne Gosling, otherwise called ‘DaDa’ student of a Providence Heights and Flankers address, also in St James.

The police reported that about 7:15 pm, on Wednesday, Gosling was walking along the Flankers main road, from the directions of downtown Montego Bay, toward Providence Heights.

On reaching the vicinity of Burke’s Barracks, the teenage boy reportedly attempted to cross the road and was mowed down by a Honda Stream station wagon motor car, which was travelling towards the directions of Rose Hall.

Gosling sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Prior to the teenager being killed, Elliot also lost his life in a road accident which occurred also a section of the Sign Irwin main road on New year’s day.

Reports by the Adelphi police are that on new year’s day Elliott was riding a Zughang motorcycle from the directions of Sign Irwin towards Adelphi when he collided head-on with a Toyota Voxy bus.

Elliott also suffered head and body injuries and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he too was pronounced dead.