Two More Security Guard Charged in Red Stripe Multi-Million Dollar Robbery

The police is reporting that two more security guards have been arrested and charged in connection with the December 26, 2021 multi-million dollar robbery at Red Stripe Brewery.

The latest men to be charged have been identified as 30-year-old Michael Haughton, security guard of Oakland Road, Kingston 11, and 22-year-old Kemar Forbes, another security guard of Gordon Town Road, St Andrew.

Haughton and Forbes have both been charged with Robbery with Aggravation, Illegal possession of firearm and Warehouse Breaking.

The charges against them comes just days after 23-year-old Hudson Skyers, a security guard of Tulip Parkway in West Albion, St Thomas, and 32-year-old Christopher Rose, truck driver of South Street, Greenwich Town in Kingston 13 were also arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Robbery of a Warehouse, Robbery with Aggravation, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Reports are that all four men allegedly went to the warehouse between 1 and 2:00am, on Sunday, December 26, where they tied up a security guard and robbed the over 1,440 crates of bottled liquor.

The stolen liquor includes red Stripe beer and dragon, and is valued at over $8-million.

Following the robbery and investigation was carried out, and the lawmen managed to recover over 700 crates of the stolen liquor at two locations across the Corporate Area, and this led to both men being arrested and charged.