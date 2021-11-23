Two men Shot and Killed by Gunmen at a gas station

Two men were killed at the gas station at the intersection of Molyens Road, in Kingston. Andrew this afternoon.

It has been reported that at about 12:50 pm, the driver of a white Subaru Impreza stopped at the gas station to purchase gas when they were approached and shot by gunmen.

The gunmen escaped the scene in a Nissan motor vehicle.

The men who were shot were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, said the Police Commander in charge of the St.Andrew North Division, Senior Superintendent of the police, Aaron Fletcher.

Fletcher said the police do not have any leads but are actively investigating the incident.