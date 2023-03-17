Two Men Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in Mount Salem, St James, ZOSO

Two men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm within the Zone of Special Operations in Mount Salem, St James on Wednesday.
Reports by the Mount Salem police are that about 8:30pm, a team assigned to the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations were on patrol along O’ Connor Lane, when they saw two men acting in a suspicious manner.
The men were accosted, and when searched they were found in possession of a 9mm handgun containing five live 9mm rounds.
They were arrested in connection with the seizure.