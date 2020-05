Police have arrested two men, held allegedly with 2.4 pounds of cocaine, in St Mary.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30, a Toyota Probox motor car with two men aboard was intercepted on the Annotto Bay main road. The vehicle was searched and the cocaine, with an estimated street value of J$ 1.3 million, was found. The men were arrested and the vehicle seized.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.