Two Hanover Residents Receive Indigent Housing

Two Hanover residents are the proud beneficiaries of new housing units under the Government’s Indigent Housing Programme.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, handed over the keys to 82-year-old Kathrine Miller and 60-year-old Carlton Kent in Chambers Pen on Friday (January 19).
Ms. Miller received a $10 million two-bedroom home, while Mr. Kent got a $6 million studio unit. Both houses are fully furnished and equipped with solar water heaters.
In his address, Mr. Holness said the presentation symbolised a brighter future for the individuals who have long faced housing challenges.
“I believe that two more houses are under construction,” he noted.
The Prime Minister said that the Government is addressing infrastructure and other needs in Chambers Pen, which is the pilot community under the Rural Development Programme that was launched in June 2022.
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in the community for upgrading of electricity, water, roads, housing, construction of a primary school, among other things.
“The road, the water, electricity, this Administration has done it. You also wanted good schools and access to health care. We are paying attention to your needs,” Mr. Holness noted.
Minister McKenzie, in his remarks, congratulated the new homeowners, noting the sense of pride that comes with having safe and secure housing.
He said that the Hanover Municipal Corporation, through the Poor Relief Department, will continue to monitor and ensure that the houses remain in good condition.
Minister McKenzie noted the progress made in Chambers Pen under the Rural Development Programme, including increased access to essential services.
“I’m proud to be back here. The turnout today is just an indication of the appreciation and the respect that the community of Chambers Pen has. We will still continue to work with you to improve conditions in your community,” he pledged.