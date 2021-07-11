Top Radio Jock Richie B Moves to the Bridge 99FM to Connect with Listeners in the Diaspora

It is now official! ‘The Party Master, Richard ‘Richie B’ Burgess, an experienced radio/broadcast veteran of close to 30 years, has joined Jamaica’s newest radio station, The Bridge 99FM, company chairman Bobby Clarke has announced.

Richie B has the all-important 6 am – 10 am slot, hosting the programme ‘UP & GO w/Richie,’ a challenging slot that the top morning jock relishes.

“I have come to really enjoy morning time radio. I possess the creativity, skill, and experience required to take this segment to the pinnacle as far as listenership and revenues are concerned. I have done it in the past and can do it again” Burgess emphatically stated.

Truth be told, there are few practitioners within the Jamaica radio market or even within the Caribbean Diaspora who can match Burgess’ accomplishments as a broadcaster. He has practically done it all and will do it again on The Bridge.

“I bring vast knowledge and know-how, gained over almost three decades of radio broadcasting to Up & Go.’ Innovativeness, infotainment, and interaction will be the order of the day. Listeners can expect to hear the widest cross-section of interesting, in-demand guests making appearances on the show, covering politics, business, sports, entertainment, etc” he shared.

The Bridge will allow Burgess to reconnect with supporters, not just at home, but also in the Jamaican/Caribbean Diaspora.

“I’ve made numerous appearances in the Diaspora through key partnerships over the years. It’s an exciting time for radio. Can’t wait to reconnect with my Diaspora fans,” Burgess further elaborated with a smile.

The Party Master’s management team was hard at work over the past few weeks entertaining multiple offers for his services in North America and beyond. After consultation with his family and careful consideration, the decision was made to stay at home in Jamaica but use the Bridge’s platform to access the all-important Diaspora market.