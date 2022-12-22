Top Parties to Attend this Holiday Season

The holidays are a time of celebration and in Jamaica, the long list of events often include popular parties. But which of these parties gives you the most bang for your buck?
Here are 4 of the best parties to attend this holiday season.
Yush – No Long Talking, Just Dancing
Now on its fourth staging for 2022, and high off of its recent Mega staging, Yush is a guaranteed good time for the professional partygoer and the newbie. Sponsored by Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, this drinks-inclusive event serves up retro music and vibes of the late 90s and early 2000s. Music provided by the best DJs in the game, Kurt Riley, Richie Feelings, Arif Cooper and DJ Banka completes the ambience of excellent relaxation. Yush kicks into gear on December 24, 2022, at 36 Hope Road in Kingston.
I Love Soca
For soca fanatics, I Love Soca is a must-attend event. This soca cooler festival delivers a soca-dancehall fusion that patrons can’t get enough of. Slated to have partyers feting from 6 pm to 2 am with a special live performance by popular Caribbean soca group, Kes the Band on December 26 – this event is a must-attend.
Transforming the lawns of the Constant Spring Golf Club on Boxing Day, I Love Soca patrons get over ten of the best DJs, luxury cabanas and a high energy ambience that captures the essence of carnival. Make your own Wray Rum or Campari drink mixes and palance with your crew at I Love Soca.
Yesterday: Best of the 90s
This staple retro party series is one of the more affordable for general entry. Costing patrons only $1500 to enjoy hits of the late 90s. While VIPs pay a bit more for a wraytastic drink-inclusive experience the vibes at this party are unmatched.
On December 26, head to Mas Camp for the best musical selections of the 90s.
Fireworks On The Waterfront
Jamaicans have their favourite traditions for ringing in the New Year. Bring your friends and usher in 2023 at the fireworks show at the Kingston, Waterfront. After being notably missing for the last two years, the show has returned to Kingston and a new location. New Year celebrants from the Western part of the island can now ring in 2023 at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay on December 31.
Though the fireworks experience is typically free, you can also celebrate the return of the fireworks show in style with a grand view. Purchase a VIP ticket for you and your friends at the UDC Head Office, 12 Ocean Boulevard, Kingston or at the SADCo Main Office, Ocean Village Shopping Centre, Ocho Rios.