Reggae artiste Tony Anthony shares an encouraging word in his latest single, “Your Friend.” Produced and written by Caswell Mclaughlin of 3P Entertainment, the song can be described as a warm hug for someone who is in need.

“The song is about someone who has been down on their luck. They have tried everything, but nothing seems to be working in their favour so they contemplate hurting themselves, but just before making that move, they reached out to a friend who helped them face their troubles,” the artiste explained.

The track was officially released on August 8, 2020, along with the soothing accompanying visuals that could tug at any listener’s heartstrings.

“The video was directed and edited by Dogonstar Productions in Toronto and it was shot at the beautiful Niagara on the Lake. The feedback so far has been very encouraging; a lot of people love the song, because they can relate to the lyrics,” he added.

Originally from St. Catherine, Jamaica, the Toronto-based crooner has graced the music industry since he was 14 years old. He has lent his soulful voice to quite a few hits, including “Today I’m Gonna Try and Change the World”, “Blessed Love”, “Friend Zone”, “There Goes my Baby” and “That Wonderful Sound”. His most recent album, “Then Now & Forever” was released in January 2019 and won the Best Album of 2019 title at the Bright Star Awards in England.

In addition to “Your Friend”, the artiste also has two other singles currently on the market – “Locked in Someone Else’s Arms” which is featured on Tasjay Productions’ Outta Jamaica Riddim and “Wake up Everybody” which is currently climbing the Foundation Media Reggae charts in New York and South Florida. There are also new projects in the pipeline.

“I am currently producing a few tracks for two very talented young ladies, Stacy J and Trish, on my Phylani Music label. People can look out for their music coming soon. I am also working on my new album slated for release in 2021,” the artiste outlined.

“Your Friend” and other Tony Anthony tracks can be streamed and purchased on major digital platforms, as well as on his website, Phylanimusic.com.