Tommy Lee Sparta’s Son Reportedly Injured In A Fight

Tommy Lee Sparta’s Son
Tommy Lee Sparta’s Son

The son of Incarcerated Tommy Lee Sparta has been reportedly injured in a fight that is alleged to be gang-related and led to the police being summoned.

According to reports, the police were alerted to a dispute that took place at Hopewell High School in Hanover today (May 4), where three boys were injured in an altercation that involved weapons and stones.

The fight happened as a result of three male students from St. James, one of who is said to be related to an Incarcerated dancehall artiste, spray-painted the word “Sparta” on a wall.

Although the name of the incarcerated artiste was not mentioned in the media, one of the boys is believed to be Tommy Lee Sparta’s son, according to sources.

While the boys were spray-painting the word, they were confronted by a group of male students from Hanover and a fight began in which weapons and stones were used.

Luckily, the injured students were not critically wounded, but a few of the students involved issued threats and immediately fled the area before the police arrived.

While the police secured the area surrounding the school, the school administrators ended classes early.

 

SOURCE: Yard hype

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com