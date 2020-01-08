Tom Hanks’ son Chet reacts to cultural appropriation controversy over his patois at the Golden Globes

Tom Hanks' son Chet reacts to cultural appropriation controversy over his patois at the Golden Globes
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Tom Hanks’ son has shrugged off controversy over a video of him speaking Jamaican patois on the red carpert at the Golden Globes 2020.

Chet Hanks, 29, joined his parents and three siblings at the Hollywood awards ceremony on Sunday night where he posted a video on Instagram from the red carpet speaking what appeared to be patois, an English-based creole language with West African influences.

He said: “Big up, big up the whole island massive, it’s your boy Chet, coming straight from the Golden Globes, you know what I’m sayin’.”

Read more: Tom Hanks’ reaction to Ricky Gervais’s brutal Golden Globes monologue is perfect

Reactions to the bizarre video on social media were of embarassment and confusion, although his own mother, actress Rita Wilson, commented it was: “Maybe the best laugh of the night.”

Responding to media reports of how his video had been received Chet – who released a rap song in 2011 under the name Chet Haze – said he was in a state of disbelief.

He captioned a link to a news report about his post: “Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh [shaking my head].”

Chet has now posted a second video of him speaking patois as he left a juice bar on Monday morning.

He said: “Me wake up this morning and me see the thing turn up.The internet gone mad!”

Chet, who has appeared in music industry TV drama Empire, attended the awards to support his father, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Read more: Russell Crowe’s climate change speech at the Golden Globes

During his acceptance speech, Tom, 63, thanked his family for their support throughout his career.

Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks at the Golden Globes 2020 (Credit: Getty Images)
He said: “A man is blessed with a family sitting up front like that. A wife that is fantastic in every way and taught me what love is, five kids who are braver, stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time. I can’t tell you how much your loves means to me.”

 

Source: Yahoo News

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Guardsman Armoured Vehicle Goes Up in Flames In Montego Bay
Guardsman Armoured Vehicle Goes Up in Flames In Montego Bay
Vybz Kartel Calls Out Police Officer In Appeal Court
Vybz Kartel Calls Out Police Officer In Appeal Court
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reacts to cultural appropriation controversy over his patois at the Golden Globes
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reacts to cultural appropriation controversy over his patois at the Golden Globes
Tianna, killed by dengue fever, sent off in style
Tianna, killed by dengue fever, sent off in style
Son Chop 60-Year-Old Father To Death In Mandeville
Son Chop 60-Year-Old Father To Death In Mandeville
The United States’ allies warn Trump that terrorists ‘would be the only winners’ of war with Iran
The United States’ allies warn Trump that terrorists ‘would be the only winners’ of war with Iran
Iran fires missiles at multiple U.S. positions in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani killing
Iran fires missiles at multiple U.S. positions in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani killing
Life Pak Group of Companies
Life Pak Group of Companies
St Andrew Couple Found Executed in their Yard
St Andrew Couple Found Executed in their Yard

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....