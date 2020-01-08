Tom Hanks’ son Chet reacts to cultural appropriation controversy over his patois at the Golden Globes

Tom Hanks’ son has shrugged off controversy over a video of him speaking Jamaican patois on the red carpert at the Golden Globes 2020.

Chet Hanks, 29, joined his parents and three siblings at the Hollywood awards ceremony on Sunday night where he posted a video on Instagram from the red carpet speaking what appeared to be patois, an English-based creole language with West African influences.

He said: “Big up, big up the whole island massive, it’s your boy Chet, coming straight from the Golden Globes, you know what I’m sayin’.”

Reactions to the bizarre video on social media were of embarassment and confusion, although his own mother, actress Rita Wilson, commented it was: “Maybe the best laugh of the night.”

Responding to media reports of how his video had been received Chet – who released a rap song in 2011 under the name Chet Haze – said he was in a state of disbelief.

He captioned a link to a news report about his post: “Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh [shaking my head].”

Chet has now posted a second video of him speaking patois as he left a juice bar on Monday morning.

He said: “Me wake up this morning and me see the thing turn up.The internet gone mad!”

Chet, who has appeared in music industry TV drama Empire, attended the awards to support his father, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

During his acceptance speech, Tom, 63, thanked his family for their support throughout his career.

Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks at the Golden Globes 2020 (Credit: Getty Images)

He said: “A man is blessed with a family sitting up front like that. A wife that is fantastic in every way and taught me what love is, five kids who are braver, stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time. I can’t tell you how much your loves means to me.”

