Toddler Abducted in St James

Police are seeking your help in locating 18-month-old Akelia Patten, otherwise called “Paris” of James Hill, Clarendon and  Retirement in Granville, St. James who was abducted on Monday, December 7.

Akelia is of brown complexion, medium build and about 80 centimetres (2 feet 6 inches) tall. She also has a milk spot on her upper lip.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., Akelia and her mother were walking on Humber Avenue, Montego Bay in the parish when they were accosted by two men armed with handguns. The men alighted from a black 2010 Toyota Voxy and took the child. The mother escaped injury and reported the matter to the police.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information that will assist in the safe return of Akelia Patten to contact the Barnett Street Police at (876) 952-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

