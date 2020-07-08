Tiffany Haddish Gives Herself a Haircut and Slams Suggestion She Has a ‘Mental Problem’

Tiffany Haddish is the latest celebrity to give herself a haircut!

The actress, 40, shared a video on Instagram of herself cutting her hair on Tuesday, revealing that she wants to get to know her body better by being able to examine her scalp.

“Today is the day!” Haddish says in the nearly 30-minute long video of her haircut, which was originally shown on Instagram Live, explaining that she has been wanting to have a shorter hairstyle for some time.

Later on Tuesday, the Girls Trip star shared another video, “for the people that think I lost my mind,” in which she slammed the idea that her haircut came at an emotional expense.

“Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,’ she’s gotta have a mental problem?” Haddish said.

Source: Yahoo